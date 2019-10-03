Cardinals release roster ahead of Game 1 of NLDS

SHARE COPY LINK

The St. Louis Cardinals released their roster for the National League Division Series on Thursday morning and managed to provide a few surprises in the process.

The team opted to place 12 pitchers and 13 position players on the roster, which can be altered before each subsequent round of the playoffs if the Cardinals should advance.

Pitchers (12)

John Brebbia, Génesis Cabrera, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martínez, Miles MIkolas, Andrew Miller, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb

Catchers (two)

Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters

Infielders (six)

Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Yairo Muñoz, Kolten Wong

Outfielders (five)

Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, José Martínez, Marcell Ozuna

Reliever and former Atlanta Brave John Gant, who made 64 appearances out of the bullpen during the regular season, was left off the roster following a dismal September which saw him allow 7 runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched, while walking eight. Ponce de Leon made the cut despite making only three total appearances and pitching eight innings after July 27; his background as a starter and ability to throw multiple innings makes him an attractive weapon as a long reliever.

Hudson, expected to start game four (if necessary), will be available out of the bullpen for the first two games in Atlanta, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday. Hudson made 26 relief appearances for the Cardinals in 2018 and one this season, recording his first and only Major League save against the Pirates on April 3.

Cabrera’s inclusion was anticipated by the News-Democrat for the past several weeks, as the Braves feature several switch- and left-hitting players the Cardinals will seek to neutralize using his high velocity fastball and sharp slider from the left side.

Muñoz represents a defensively flexible infielder who’s known to feast on fastballs. His inclusion can in part be credited to whatever concerns linger over Kolten Wong’s recovery from a strained left hamstring. Should an emergency arise, Muñoz can cover innings at second, third, or shortstop. He’s also been used on occasion as a pinch runner, which in concert with his flexibility, likely gave him the nod over righty slugger and first baseman Rangel Ravelo.

Arozarena has also been used as a frequent pinch runner in recent weeks, though Ravelo’s exclusion opens up more opportunities for him at the plate. He recorded an impressive .891 OPS in the Major Leagues this season — though over only 23 plate appearances.

In the minors this year, he hit .344 with 15 home runs, 25 doubles, and four triples. He also has experience at all three outfield positions, should the Cardinals require any defensive substitutions. His inclusion likely comes at the expense of slugger Tyler O’Neill, who recorded only one hit in just 12 at bats after Aug. 1 while also striking out seven times.