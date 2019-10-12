St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals Notebook: Analysis of the NLCS and the Redbirds’ run at a 12th title
In case you missed it, here are details and analysis of the St. Louis Cardinals and their journey toward the franchise’s 12th World Series Championship as reported by the Belleville News-Democrat sports team:
ADAM WAINWRIGHT, as he prepares for 14th postseason start, is anxious and hungry for more.
CARLYLE’S “GERDY” EVERSGERD, the Cardinals bullpen coach, brings sophisticated analytics to Shildt’s pitching plans.
CARDINALS HITTERS will adjust after Sanchez dominates them in Game 1
ANIBAL SANCHEZ shines in shutting down Cardinals on one hit
MIKE SHILDT has no reason to apologize for his epic clubhouse rant
THE CARDINALS’ playoff run is fueled in part by the Blues and their Stanley Cup triumph ... just like the Nationals have been inspired by the Capitals.
IN CONSIDERATION OF Yadier Molina’s NLDS heroics
AND SPEAKING OF Yadi’s heroics ...
A LOOK AT JACK FLAHERTY cool dominance of the Braves in the NLDS clincher
