Cardinals Notebook: Analysis of the NLCS and the Redbirds’ run at a 12th title

SHARE COPY LINK

In case you missed it, here are details and analysis of the St. Louis Cardinals and their journey toward the franchise’s 12th World Series Championship as reported by the Belleville News-Democrat sports team:

ADAM WAINWRIGHT, as he prepares for 14th postseason start, is anxious and hungry for more.

CARLYLE’S “GERDY” EVERSGERD, the Cardinals bullpen coach, brings sophisticated analytics to Shildt’s pitching plans.

CARDINALS HITTERS will adjust after Sanchez dominates them in Game 1

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

ANIBAL SANCHEZ shines in shutting down Cardinals on one hit

MIKE SHILDT has no reason to apologize for his epic clubhouse rant

THE CARDINALS’ playoff run is fueled in part by the Blues and their Stanley Cup triumph ... just like the Nationals have been inspired by the Capitals.

IN CONSIDERATION OF Yadier Molina’s NLDS heroics

AND SPEAKING OF Yadi’s heroics ...

A LOOK AT JACK FLAHERTY cool dominance of the Braves in the NLDS clincher

THE 100 GREATEST Cardinals of all time