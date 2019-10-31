Could Francisco Lindor join the Cardinals? Offseason’s first rumor suggest it’s possible

Could the St. Louis Cardinals have a new shortstop in 2020?

Possibly. In the first real Cardinals rumor of the offseason, Mark Saxon of the Athletic suggets it’s possible that current Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor could find a new home at Busch Stadium.

Saxon says that Lindor could be had for Nolan Gorman and another prospect, along with either Paul DeJong, Kolten Wong, or Tommy Edman.

But Saxon also says that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, though he says it’s not crazy to dream about a possible deal.

“In some ways, bold action makes sense to take advantage of the tail end of Paul Goldschmidt’s prime and the excellent young pitching the Cardinals have,” he writes.

Cardinals odds to win the 2020 World Series

Though the 2019 season just ended, free agency hasn’t officially started, and we’re more than 5 months away from Opening Day, the Cardinals aren’t getting much love from Vegas.

Both Sportsbetting.ag and betonline.ag has St. Louis just 25-to-1 to win next year’s championship. VegasInsider.com lists the Cardinals at 18-to-1 to be celebrating its 12 World Series title.

St. Louis free agents

Five Cardinals will enter free agency this season, four of whom were significant contributors to the 2019 Cardinals.

Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha, Matt Weiters, and Marcell Ozuna all reached the end of their contracts. Wainwright could retire after signing a 1-year, incentive-laden deal last offseason.

Of those four, only Ozuna is expected to land a significant deal, though he could also accept a qualifying offer from St. Louis. This year, a qualifying offer is worth $17.8 million. If Ozuna were to reject a qualifying offer, the Cardinals would receive a draft pick as compensation assuming he signs elsewhere before the 2020 draft in June.

Tony Cingrani, the fifth Cardinals free agent, did not pitch for St. Louis after coming over in the July 31 trade that sent Jedd Gyorko to the Dodgers. Cingrani missed the entire season while dealing with shoulder issues after similar issues limited him to just 30 appearances in 2018.