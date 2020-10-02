St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Bob Gibson dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died, according to multiple reports. He was 84.

Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gibson had been under hospice care while fighting pancreatic cancer.

Gibson’s death comes just a few weeks after another Cardinal Hall of Famer, Lou Brock, died. The team wore a patch on their uniforms honoring Brock, and the Cardinals’ season ended in a 4-0 loss to the Padres not long before Gibson’s death became public.

Here are some of the social media tributes to a player considered not just one of the Cardinals’ greatest, but one of baseball’s best pitchers of all time:

RIP to one of the greatest pitchers of all time, Bob Gibson.



3000+ strikeouts

MVP

2x CY Young

2x World Series Champion

Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/7syM5OcISC — Cards Nation (@CardsNation13) October 3, 2020

Such sad news. Bob Gibson was a legend. https://t.co/HTImj7GaZ6 — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 3, 2020

Rest in Peace to the legendary Bob Gibson. #RIPBobGison pic.twitter.com/xko0JCrR5J — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) October 3, 2020

Heartbreaking. What a man. What a legend. Rest in Peace, Bob Gibson. https://t.co/tlwGGmtl17 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 3, 2020

Jack Flaherty pitched one helluva game tonight. On the night his mentor and friend Bob Gibson passed away.



Cardinals didn't get it done. But Jack should be proud of the way he competed. Gibby would be, too. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 3, 2020