St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Bob Gibson dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson has died, according to multiple reports. He was 84.
Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gibson had been under hospice care while fighting pancreatic cancer.
Gibson’s death comes just a few weeks after another Cardinal Hall of Famer, Lou Brock, died. The team wore a patch on their uniforms honoring Brock, and the Cardinals’ season ended in a 4-0 loss to the Padres not long before Gibson’s death became public.
Here are some of the social media tributes to a player considered not just one of the Cardinals’ greatest, but one of baseball’s best pitchers of all time:
