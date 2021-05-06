Los Angeles Angels release former St. Louis Cardinals MVP Albert Pujols

The Los Angeles Angels released former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols Thursday.

The news was first reported via Twitter by Mark Feinsand of mlb.com. The team confirmed it with a statement early Thursday afternoon.

Pujols, 41, left St. Louis after the 2011 World Series winning season, lured by Moreno with a historic 10-year contract. He’s in the final year of that $253 million deal.

He’s due $30 million this season.

“The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011 and are honored that he has worn and Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame career,” said owner Arte Moreno in the statement.

The three-time National League MVP declined rapidly in Los Angeles and, this year, is batting just .198 with a .250 on-base percentage and .372 slugging average.

Pujols’ numbers were no much better during the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season in which he batted .214/.263/.387 in 255 plate appearances.

According to Los Angeles Times sports writer Mike DiGiovanna, Pujols was upset that he wasn’t in the lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night. The decision to bench Pujols came from the front office, not manager Joe Maddon, DiGiovanna reported.

Pujols, the oldest active player in baseball, ranks fifth in MLB history with 667 home runs and is 13th with 3,253 base hits.

With 33 more home runs, he would join Henry Aaron as the only players in history with 700 career home runs and 3,000 hits.

He’s a three-time Most Valuable Player, 10-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger, two-time Gold Glover and two-time World Series champion. All of those honors were earned as a member of the Cardinals.

“Albert’s historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true superstar,” Moreno said in the release issued by the team. “Since his Rookie of the Year season in 2001, Albert and his wife Deidre have generously given their time and resources to countless charities throughout the world. We are thankful to the entire Pujols family.”