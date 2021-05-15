No reunion in St. Louis, Albert Pujols signs contract with Dodgers, LA Times reports

Albert Pujols, who the Los Angeles Angels designed for assignment in the final year of a 10-year contract, has reached a contract agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN and the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

Pujols officially received his release from the Los Angeles Angels after clearing waivers on Thursday, one week after the 41-year-old star slugger was designated for assignment.

Pujols became a free agent, able to sign with any team. The Angels remain responsible for his $30 million salary in the final season of a $240 million, 10-year contract. The Dodgers will pay only a prorated share of the $570,500 major league minimum, which would be offset against what the Angels owe him.

Some fans in St. Louis saw a ripe opportunity for Pujols — who had a historic 11-year run and earned two World Series rings with the Cardinals — to reunite with the city where he got his start and with close friend Yadier Molina.

To do so, however, Pujols would have had to accept a limited role with the team as he chases down his 700th career home run. He needs 33 more to join Henry Aaron as the only big league players to reach that milestone in combination with 3,000 career hits.

Pujols is hitting .198 with a .622 OPS this season with five homers and 12 RBIs in 92 plate appearances.

He is fifth in major league history with 667 homers and 13th with 3,253 hits. A three-time NL MVP and two-time World Series champion with St. Louis, Pujols has a .298 career average and .921 OPS. He is a 10-time All-Star and had been the oldest active player in the major leagues.

Pujols was in a 7-for-43 slump at the time he was cut.

He batted .328 with a 1.037 OPS in St. Louis, but hit .256 with a .758 OPS in Anaheim along with 222 homers.