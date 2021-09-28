Behind resurgent Wainwright, red-hot St. Louis Cardinals streak to playoff clincher

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar celebrates with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

The sea of fans was red and the sky was gray, and on September 7, the St. Louis Cardinals were one game over .500 and four games back in the race for the National League’s second wild card.

Tuesday night at Busch Stadium, a mere three weeks later, the Cardinals mathematically secured their grasp on that spot, punching their ticket to the postseason for the third consecutive season, representing each of manager Mike Shildt’s full seasons at the club’s helm.

They defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-2, behind another solid start from Adam Wainwright, who recorded his 17th win of the season as the team extended its franchise-record winning streak to, also, 17 games.

They’re going to California soaring, without an aching to be found in their hearts.

With either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants waiting for them, the Cardinals face the reality of a one game playoff with a 100-win team. And yet for baseball’s hottest ‘Birds, possessors of a now-franchise-long winning streak, momentum could not be any stronger.

The National League Wild Card game will be played on Wednesday, October 6 at either San Francisco’s Oracle Park or Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals took two of three road games from the Giants earlier this season and lost two of three in Los Angeles.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, gets a hug from teammate Yadier Molina after working during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson AP

At the moment, the Dodgers and Giants could request to play the Cardinals at Ebbets Field or the Polo Grounds and it may not matter much. With a suddenly unrelenting offense that was sparked Tuesday night by both Dylan Carlson’s solo home run and Wainwright’s picturesque squeeze bunt, the Cardinals have found the final piece in a puzzle that at times delivered nothing but frustration.

“Thanks for sticking with us,” Wainwright said to the fans of St. Louis after his start on September 18, the seventh game of the current winning streak. “I know it’s been frustrating. We’ve been frustrating for you, but we love you.”

In front of a crowd of 35,726, that love was clearly — and loudly — reciprocated. The crowd roared at Wainwright’s game-tying bunt, leaped to its feet with José Rondón’s sixth inning pinch-hit homer to push the game out of reach, and erupted in euphoria on the occasion of the final out.

Their Cardinals were once again headed to the postseason with five games to spare, enough time to sort through any lingering ailments and align a pitching staff remade midseason into its best possible form.

The Dodgers and Giants are regular season behemoths, but over nine innings in a wild card game, Wainwright will stand on the hill in a mountain of dreams.

Nothing, from there, will be as hard, hard, hard as it seems.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 9:40 PM.