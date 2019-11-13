Cardinals reached reasonable extension with Waino. Can they do the same with Yadi?

No sooner did the St. Louis Cardinals solve their contract dilemma with one of the team’s all-time heroes Adam Wainwright than another Redbirds legend, catcher Yadier Molina, said he’d like an extension, too.

Wainwright, who was willing to play for $2 million guaranteed last year with $8 million more available in incentives, wanted more guaranteed money this time around, reportedly settling for $5 million in base salary and another $5 million in incentives. Personally, as much as I love Wainwright, I don’t see why he wasn’t willing to take another helping of the deal he had last year. The longtime St. Louis ace has already made more than $100 million over the course of his career.

The Cardinals have paid him handsomely, even in some years when he was unable to perform. If he can pitch like he did in 2019, he’d make a very nice salary for a 38-year-old pitcher. If he blows out his elbow in his first start, he’d get a $2 million parting gift. That seems like a pretty fair deal in my book.

In the end, the Birds and their veteran hurler were able at least to reach a reasonable compromise. But I am more worried about what Molina is going to ask for on account of the fact that he doesn’t seem nearly as prepared to ease off into the sunset as his longtime battery partner, Wainwright.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

When he came to spring training in the last year of his previous contract, Molina made it perfectly clear that he wanted to be paid as the best catcher in baseball. The Cardinals honored his request — and his legacy — by paying Yadi $20 million a season. The team simply cannot pay Molina to be an All-Star level player in his age 39 and 40 seasons when he will all but certainly be in the process of being transitioned from a workhorse to a part time player.

Times like these tug at the strings of baseball fans. In the post Albert Pujols era, there have been no Cardinals more beloved to fans than Wainwright and Molina. But where does the front office draw the line between respecting the legacy of the team and allocating its revenue in a way that gives the team a good chance to be competitive?

The only person who can solve the problem is Molina. He can go to the front office and tell President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak that he realizes the team stood tall and took care of him when he wanted to set up his family for generations to come — and that he’s willing to take less to pay back the team for its loyalty.

If that sounds far-fetched for a baseball player, remember that teammate Marcell Ozuna last season switched agents to be represented by the same people as Molina. Ozuna said it was his top priority to remain with the Redbirds in 2020 and beyond, and it’s going to be pretty difficult to do that if the team has to commit big bucks to Molina for the next three years. Maybe Yadi doesn’t want to do his employer any favors. But he’d really be sticking it to his buddy if he makes outrageous demands.

I wonder what Molina’s value would be if he dared to go out on the open market. He might have matched the deal the Cardinals gave him last time around. But it’s hard to imagine that he would have near as much value at this point to any other team as he would with St. Louis.

Molina will probably have a statue outside of Busch Stadium III next to those of Stan Musial, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson. If he went to play somewhere else, he’d be a short-term mercenary. And that’s the best case scenario. Molina isn’t very popular in places teams the Cardinals have battled in the playoffs call home. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Milwaukee, Chicago... He might not be very well received in some of the places that could use a veteran catcher the most.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m thrilled that Yadi wants to play on — and to finish his career with one team. I only hope he’s reasonable about things so something can be worked out in the best interests of both the team and fans. Too often, it seems, wonderful sports relationships go bad at the end and the Redbirds are no exception. Ozzie smith, Lou Brock, Jim Edmonds and far too many others slammed the door behind them on their way out. I don’t want to see that happen with two great Cardinals heroes.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING What is this blog? Scott Wuerz is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. The Cheap Seats blog is written from his perspective as a fan and is designed to spark discussion among fans of the Cardinals and other MLB teams. Sources supporting his views and opinions are linked. If you’re looking for Cardinals news and features, check out the BND’s Cardinals section.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat sports Adam Wainwright wants to be great again March 26, 2018 10:36 AM