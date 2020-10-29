The St. Louis Cardinals need Yadier Molina, but let’s hope he knows when to hang it up

I think I have been pretty clear that I fall on the side of the issue that the St. Louis Cardinals should re-sign catcher Yadier Molina to a contract extension that will keep him with the team for the rest of his career.

But, playing devil’s advocate, I’ve started to wonder if there is really an alternative to having an unceremonious breakup. Whether that happens now or later.

When the decision came over whether to make Albert Pujols a Cardinal for life, it was easy to back away because of the quarter-billion-dollar commitment a yes would have required. But the Molina situation is a little more muddy because the dollars are limited by the fact we’re near the end of the line when it comes to his playing days. The deal is financially feasible. But is it emotionally workable?

What I fear is the situation that evolved surrounding Ozzie Smith when he didn’t know it was time to say goodbye and didn’t appreciate the team’s subtle hints.

Molina can still play at a high level now. But he’s pushing 40. How much more could he possibly have in the tank? How many more heir apparent catchers will he run off before he fades into the sunset? If the Cardinals give him a two-year deal this winter, will he want another one after the 2022 season?

It’s a problem because the Cardinals don’t really have a catcher ready to step in and start got the next 5-10 years. The reason for that is Yadi has been totally unwilling to yield his playing time to train an understudy. It’s a catch-22 for the St. Louis catching situation because the team has been better over the past three or four years with Molina behind the dish. But they’re headed down a dead end road because father time is undefeated. Eventually, even the best players slow down and weaken.

It’s going to be very painful to watch someone short of the next Ted Simmons try to slip into Yadi’s spikes. Andrew Knizner basically hasn’t had a chance to prove anything at the MLB level, not that he can hit big league pitching, nor that he can handle the Cardinals staff of young hurlers. Geez, that’s not even considering trying to keep the likes of Carlos Martinez in line. Poor kid.

I’m not convinced, with how little an effort the Cardinals made to find Knizner playing time over the past two years, that the team still sees him as Molina’s heir apparent. Might the Cardinals be eyeing 20-year-old prospect Ivan Herrera as the guy they’re tabbing to take over as backstop? If so, the Cardinals should sign Molina to that two-year deal with the clear stipulation that this is his last contract as a starter from the Cardinals, then the team should trade Knizner while it can still get something for him in trade.

The decision on who the catcher in waiting will be could be monumental in determining the direction of the team. If the club goes with Yadi as the starter and Herrera as the guy for the future, it’s win now mode and maybe the team deals Knizner for much-needed offensive help like it traded previous heir apparent Carson Kelly for Paul Goldschmidt. If Yadi goes bye-bye, we might just see a teardown and rebuild the likes Cardinals fans haven’t seen since the end of the Whiteyball era, making room for Nolan Gorman, Dylan Carlson and Knizner in everyday roles. While they’re at it, sending Kolten Wong away in a cost cutting move to install Tommy Edman or Max Schrock at second.

The bottom line is that the team needs to figure out if Molina will ever be willing to take an understudy role and plan accordingly. I loved Ozzie Smith like no other Cardinals player. But it was painful watching him play the field with one-third of legendary range he once flashed while struggling to hit .200 and simultaneously feuding with his manager over playing time. I’m all for two more years of Yadi, one as a starter, one as a part-time player, then a ceremony on the field where the team gives their long-time star a car and a gold watch with a lifetime job in the organization. But I don’t want to see him leave in a huff to bounce around to the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers or Boston Red Sox as he tries to hang on for one too many summers in the sun.

