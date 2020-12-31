The Chicago Cubs are imploding. Why are the St. Louis Cardinals not taking advantage?

After five years of lingering around the fringe of the playoffs, the St. Louis Cardinals are blowing their chance to re-establish themselves as the class of the National League central.

The Chicago Cubs let two-thirds of their outfield walk at the contract deadline, then earlier this week they sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres. On Tuesday, word began to filter that the Cubs were shopping catcher Wilson Contreras. Say what you want about Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, despite some recent struggles, I’d argue Contreras is their most important player. When he plays well, they win. When he doesn’t, they don’t.

So, here we are. The team that over the past half-decade replaced the Cardinals at the top of their division is vulnerable. And the St. Louis front office is going to respond with a big yawn and a shrug of its collective shoulders.

Yeah, I get it. Ownership’s return on its investment last season stunk. But this is about more than just one season. Over the course of their 25 years or so of controlling the team, Bill DeWitt Jr. and company have made out quite well. I’m sure they’ll be back to rolling in cash before they know it. Meanwhile, the talent drain that the team finds itself in didn’t happen in one season, either. The Cardinals have all kinds of problems in the outfield, they don’t have a third baseman, and they might find themselves without an experienced catcher.

Here we are in the middle of a depressed market that would allow the St. Louis front office to restock their roster for pennies on the dollar, and they’re going to pass? It’s ridiculous.

I’m not content to wait for next winter to make some moves. First, because John Mozeliak and company always say they’re going to do something later. They’re saving their money for the trade deadline or next winter when they shave some money off the payroll. Unfortunately, later never seems to come because of some unforeseen eventuality. Second, because the Cubs are clearing out payroll space, if the Cardinals don’t want to find themselves in a bidding war for the same talent, they ought to take advantage of their opportunity to get a head start.

