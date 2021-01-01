If Scott Rolen makes the Hall of Fame, he should wear a St. Louis Cardinals’ hat on the plaque

It looks like former St. Louis Cardinals infielder Scott Rolen has some momentum for Hall of Fame enshrinement this year,

It’s something that should have been a no-brainer. But where another former Cardinalss infielder, Keith Hernandez, was able to rehab his image and his career with a second chance, Rolen kept on burning bridges. In the process, he lessened his legacy and papered over what was otherwise a brilliant career.

Hernandez was a Most Valuable Player Award winner and a World Series champion when he was exiled from the Cardinals for his entanglement in Major League Baseballs early 1980s cocaine scandal. It could have all been over when the mustachioed first baseman was sent to the then worst team in the National League, the New York Mets. Instead of complaining about his situation, Hernandez embraced it and he became the leader that guided his young new team to its own World Series title just a couple of seasons later.

Where Hernandez got constructive, Rolen remained bitter. After grumbling his way off of the Philadelphia Phillies, he was traded to a St. Louis team in 2002 that was on the verge of greatness. The Cardinals won the World Series in 2006, and made it to the National League Championship Series in three consecutive years, winning it twice. But in the middle of the glory of winning the first Fall Classic for St. Louis since 1982, Rolen decided to have a very public falling out with manager Tony La Russa and, just when things we’re getting good, he demanded a trade.

I still don’t understand the dispute. Rolen missed the majority of the 2005 season with an injury. Then he got hurt down the stretch again in 2006 and, as his batting average plummeted, La Russa benched him. Not only was it a reasonable thing to do, Rolen should have been relieved for the break that gave him a chance to reset himself. Indeed, after hitting .091 in the National League Division Series and then .238 in the NLDS, a refreshed Rolen rebounded to hit .421 with a homer in the World Series.

Rolen, who had the chance to be an all-time Phillies great, had a chance to stand among the Cardinals greats, too. Instead, he decided it was a better move to go hang out north of the border with the Toronto Blue Jays for a couple of seasons, then go to Cincinnati to finish up with the Reds. Rolen would never play for a team that won another postseason series. The Cardinals finished first or second in the National League Central every year for the remainder of Rolen’s career, one of those was 2011 when they won the World Series. Might the Cardinals have been a bit better with one of the best defensive third basemen who ever lived on the roster? (Although we probably never would have heard of David Freese if Rolen stuck around.)

Since he basically couldn’t get along with anybody, I’m curious whose cap Rolen would choose if he earns Hall of Fame status. I couldn’t possibly imagine he’d opt for a Phillies lid. Toronto was just a blip on his radar. So, would he opt for the Reds because they’re the only team that when he left he didn’t feel the need to slam the clubhouse door behind him on the way out, or the Cardinals where he had his greatest glory.

Rolen says he’s buried the hatchet with the Cardinals. But the guy leads the league in stubbornness and pride. So I’d be shocked if he chose to have an STL on his Cooperstown plaque. I think the odds are much more likely he’ll follow the trend of having no logo at all. And that, like so much about Rolen’s impressive career, would ultimately be a disappointment.

