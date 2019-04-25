Reviewing the outfits of each South Florida football player at the NFL Draft

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

No region of the United States is better represented at the 2019 NFL Draft than South Florida. The Miami metropolitan area produced five of the players invited to Nashville for the NFL Draft and represented their home in the best way possible: with an array of awesome and/or ridiculous outfits.

Marquise Brown

At first glance, it looks like a pretty red-on-black look for Brown. Then you notice the chain, a diamond-crusted version of himself with a mouthguard in his mouth and his head tilted to the left.

The chain maybe serves a purpose, though. Once you look at the wide receiver’s chain, you notice he isn’t just wearing a black suit. The former Oklahoma Sooner’s jacket has a sleek red pattern. The inside of his jacket reps his two homes, too. On one side is a photo of Brown in his Oklahoma jersey. On the other is an silhouette of Florida with “Hollywood” and “954” written on it. Brown, of course, is nicknamed “Hollywood” because he played at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood and is from the Broward County city.

Adding Marquise Brown as first WR taken strictly because I think his chain is dope AF #Handicapping pic.twitter.com/QEOdB7CLsa — Aaron Watershow (@TopKaiki) April 25, 2019

Nick Bosa

Bosa, once considered the favorite to go No. 1, put a little bit of a twist on basic with a gray velvet jacket, white shirt and black tie.

The inside will at least make Ohio State Buckeyes fans happy. The inside of the jacket is patterned with Ohio State logos and images of Brutus Buckeye, the Ohio State mascot. Bosa, who played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, played it pretty outfit-wise, which is fitting for a safe top-five pick.

I'm red carpet ready in my COLLECTION by Michael Strahan suit from @JCPenney. Rocking The Ohio State University in my custom lining, thanks to @mbymstrahan. #RaiseYourGame #TeamCOLLECTION #ad pic.twitter.com/LsiWXnvYmc — Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) April 25, 2019

Brian Burns

Burns kept it pretty simple with a garnet suit to match his Florida State Seminoles jersey. There was one nice touch, though, for Burns, who is pretty much obsessed with Spider-Man. The edge rusher from American Heritage School in Plantation went with a pair of Spider-Man socks.

Synergy: “Avengers: Endgame” drops tonight. Burns is pumped.

Best socks: FSU DE Brian Burns pic.twitter.com/9JdpMJljcO — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 25, 2019

Devin Bush

This is indescribable. It’s like if Michael Jackson was a backpack and also simultaneously a jumpsuit. There’s a belt strap or something on going across his chest, under his right armpit. There are white stripes moving diagonally up his black pants.

It’s a good thing the former Michigan Wolverines linebacker, who went to Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, is so good at football because this outfit is ... something.

Deandre Baker

The whole Baker family looks awesome. The former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback wore a black suit with Dolce & Gabbana written in small print all over it to form stripe patters. His mother went with a flashy balmain skirt. His father coupled his great suit with a bowtie and rose on the lapel.

The controversial part of his outfit is the shoes for the Miami Northwestern High School alumnus. Some love it and some hate it, but Baker’s Dolce & Gabbana shoes look like they belong on a robot’s feet.

Who knows what happens to DeAndre Baker tonight, but he and his parents won the red carpet pic.twitter.com/PIgTf7J2QA — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) April 25, 2019