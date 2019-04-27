Belleville’s Austin Seibert taken in NFL draft by Cleveland Browns

Belleville West grad Austin Seibert breaks NCAA records at Oklahoma Former Belleville West Maroons kicker Austin Seibert has been breaking NCAA records at the University of Oklahoma, including the record for most career PAT's and he will soon become the Sooners all-time leading scorer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Belleville West Maroons kicker Austin Seibert has been breaking NCAA records at the University of Oklahoma, including the record for most career PAT's and he will soon become the Sooners all-time leading scorer.

Belleville native Austin Seibert’s dream came true on Saturday.

A 2015 graduate of Belleville West High School who went on to set numerous Big 12 Conference and FBS kicking records at the University of Oklahoma was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the National Football League Draft Saturday in Nashville.

Seibert was the 170th player selected overall and the third kicker/punter taken.



