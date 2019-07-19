With dwindling roster, Lindenwood-Belleville cancels 2019 football season

LU-Belleville introduces new head football coach Kevin Turco, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience, is getting his first college football head coaching job with the Lindenwood Lynx in Belleville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Turco, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience, is getting his first college football head coaching job with the Lindenwood Lynx in Belleville.

Just weeks before the opening kickoff of the year, the Lindenwood University-Belleville administration has elected to cancel the 2019 football season.

Chris Duggan, a spokesperson with the school, confirmed on Friday that because of a lack of depth at some positions, university administration determined that going forward with the season would be unsafe for the remaining athletes.

The news follows the announcement in May that daytime programs at the Belleville campus would be consolidated with those at Lindenwood’s St. Charles, Missouri location following the 2020 spring semester. This would have been the Lynx final season on the football field.

The university in May announced it would continue to honor athletic scholarships and afford Belleville athletes preferred tryouts with Lindenwood teams, without the guarantee of a roster spot. Lindenwood-Belleville competed in the Mid-States Football Conference in NAIA. Lindenwood-St. Charles is affiliated with NCAA-Division II.

The decision leaves coach Pat Stewart and his coaching staff without a job and it’s athletes without a team.

Going back to the final game of the 2015 season, the Lynx had lost 31 consecutive games.

Attempts to reach Stewart and LU-B Athletic Director Ryan Kaiser for comment Friday were unsuccessful.