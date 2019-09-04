Belleville East grad Chase Allen put on IR by Miami; East Side’s Beckner cut by Bucs

Belleville East graduate Chase Allen, shown here with a coach during Miami Dolphins’ training camp, has been placed on injured reserve for the ‘ 19 season Miami Dolphins

Former Belleville East and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale standout linebacker Chase Allen has been placed on the injured reserve list by the Miami Dolphins for the 2019 season.

Allen, 26 who was signed by the Dolphins and played in all 16 games as an undrafted rookie in 2017, was waived injured by the Dolphins last week. Because he went unclaimed by another team, he will spend the rest of the season on the Dolphins’ injured reserve unless he reaches a settlement with the team.

In his first two seasons with the Dolphins, the 6-3 245-pound Allen has placed in 21 games and made five starts. He has 36 tackles, including 24 solos for his career. Allen finished the 2018 season on IR with an injured foot

Beckner cut by Tampa Bay

East St. Louis High School graduate and former University of Missouri defensive lineman Terry Beckner has been cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A 6-3 305-pound lineman, who was ranked as the No. 2 overall high school prospect in the nation by ESPN as a high school senior at East St. Louis, Beckner was taken in the seventh round by Tampa Bay in the 2019 NFL draft.