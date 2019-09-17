Belleville West graduate Austin Seibert perfect in Monday Night Football debut

Belleville West grad Austin Seibert breaks NCAA records at Oklahoma Former Belleville West Maroons kicker Austin Seibert has been breaking NCAA records at the University of Oklahoma, including the record for most career PAT's and he will soon become the Sooners all-time leading scorer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Belleville West Maroons kicker Austin Seibert has been breaking NCAA records at the University of Oklahoma, including the record for most career PAT's and he will soon become the Sooners all-time leading scorer.

Belleville West graduate and Cleveland Browns rookie Austin Seibert had a Monday Night Football debut to remember against the New York Jets.

A former All-American and record-setting NCAA Division I kicker at the University of Oklahoma, Seibert had field goals of 23 and 48 yards in the first quarter and finished the night a perfect 3-of-3 as Cleveland defeated the New York Jets 23-3 in week two of the NFL season.

Seibert also made made both of his PAT attempts and finished the night with 11 points.

A 2015 graduate of West, who went on to set numerous Big 12 Conference and FBS kicking records at the University of Oklahoma, the 5-9, 213-pound Seibert was the 32nd selection in the fifth round and 170th selection overall in the 2019 NFLdraft in April.

He and the Browns had in auspicious start to their season in Week 1. Seibert missed his first NFL regular season kick, a first quarter PAT, in Cleveland’s 43-13 loss to Tennessee.