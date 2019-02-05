‘I feel very stupid.’ Writer offers mea culpa for ripping Chiefs for drafting Mahomes

Saturday wasn’t a great day for Mike Farrell to be on Twitter.

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award, more than a few people let Farrell have it after one of his tweets from 2017 resurfaced.

Farrell, who writes for Rivals.com, had tweeted that the Chiefs made a mistake after the team chose Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

To be fair, Farrell wasn’t the only one who questioned the Chiefs for making that pick.

However, a Chiefs fan named Josh Webb shared a bunch of old takes about Mahomes on Twitter after the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta. The very first was Farrell’s:

Now that Mahomes has won #MVP, I'm going to start sharing some of my favorite Mahomes Slander that I've been saving up since he was drafted on 4/27/17.



We'll start the thread with this one: pic.twitter.com/UAS63ZFzQ1 — Josh Webb (@shwebb29) February 3, 2019

Farrell tweeted an apology to Mahomes:

Dear @PatrickMahomes5 I am sorry. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) February 3, 2019

Farrell then acknowledged that he was hearing it from fans:

I’m getting so much love the day after my birthday, it’s tearing me up — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) February 3, 2019

On Tuesday, Farrell used part of his column on Rivals to acknowledge his mistake. Here is an excerpt: “What was I thinking? I was a big fan of Mahomes’ arm strength, but felt that if a team were trading up at the time, it should have been for DeShaun Watson, who I saw as as safer and better pick. I honestly felt that the things I saw from Mahomes — the freelancing, throwing across his body on the run, sidearming the ball and trying to fit it into tight spots — would make him a turnover machine in the NFL.

“Clearly, I was wrong. Mahomes has been nothing short of remarkable so far in his career in the NFL and we could just be seeing the beginning. Last year when Watson was dominating before his injury and Mahomes was sitting, I felt very good about my amazing prediction. Now? I feel very stupid.”

You can read more of what he wrote here.