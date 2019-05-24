Former NFL general manager on Chiefs offense in 2019: ‘They need Hill’

Clark Hunt echoes team statement on Tyreek Hill, reiterates he’s not with the team In an NFL Draft weekend availability, team CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt told reporters he echoed the team's statement on the Tyreek Hill video, saying he was deeply disturbed by the audio. He also reiterated that Hill wasn't with the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In an NFL Draft weekend availability, team CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt told reporters he echoed the team's statement on the Tyreek Hill video, saying he was deeply disturbed by the audio. He also reiterated that Hill wasn't with the team.

The Chiefs started organized-team activities this week, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t with the team.

That was expected, as Hill was suspended last month after an audio recording of a disturbing conversation between Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal about their son was made public by KCTV-5. The Kansas Department for Children and Families has an ongoing child protection case focused on the 3-year-old boy.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said, “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”

So Hill’s future is in unknown. On Thursday, former Washington and Houston general manager Charley Casserly was asked about Hill and the Chiefs offense while on the NFL Network.

After discussing what quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do to improve on an MVP season in which he threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, Casserly was asked about the offense, which is without running back Kareem Hunt, while Hill’s status is unknown.

Casserly cut to the point.

“You got to have Hill,” Casserly said. “Hill’s the guy who sets the coverage. Hill gives you double coverage, he keeps one more person out of the box. When you talk to teams that play Kansas City, (they say): ‘Stop Hill first.’ If you take away the deep ball, you shrink it, that helps you right there. So, they need Hill.

“Now, Mecole Hardman was drafted in the second round out of Georgia. He’s a speedster, a guy who is more of post and vertical type guy. He’s going to really replace (Chris) Conley who’s left as a return guy and not as the top receiver. So we’ll wait and see what happens with Hill now. We don’t know all the facts and he’s still on the roster. That may tell us something that maybe he will be here at some point and come back.”

Casserly then talked about the running game and praised Damien Williams, calling him a “jitterbug” who can catch passes from the backfield.

“Andy Reid has a history of rotating running backs,” Casserly said. “They brought in Carlos Hyde who has kind of fallen off the shelf here a little bit from a point where the guy did have some production in the league. So if they can get him back and he can be the rotation guy in there, then I think you see the running game will be OK.”

Casserly ended by again mentioning Hill.

“But Hill is the guy that makes this offense go,” Casserly said. “He’s the tough guy for defenses to stop.”

