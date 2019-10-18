Chiefs
The Chiefs dominated in Denver but lost Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury. What next?
The Chiefs got out of Denver with a convincing victory and an injured quarterback.
On a quarterback sneak, Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated right kneecap and left the game. That didn’t prevent the Chiefs from an impressive 30-6 triumph to end a two-game losing streak.
But it presented questions about the Chiefs’ future at the position that Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff attempt to answer.
If Mahomes is out for a few weeks, do the Chiefs stay the course with veteran reserve Matt Moore or do they scour the landscape for a replacement?
Check out what the A-team had to say about Mahomes and the Chiefs’ most resounding triumph of the season.
This episode was originally recorded as a Facebook Live for the Red Zone Extra page.
Read the stories we discussed:
- The 2019 Chiefs will be defined largely by how they cope without Patrick Mahomes
- “It looked deformed” Chiefs players’ reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ injury
- Chiefs’ defense, special teams come up big, and now it’s vital for that to continue
- Andy Reid gets 200th win, but Patrick Mahomes exits early with a knee injury
- Grades are in. Should coaches take heat for Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury?
- Chiefs’ Mahomes is hurt. Here’s some prognosis, recovery times for a dislocated kneecap
