Will the Chiefs be active at next week’s trade deadline? Here’s what Andy Reid says

The NFL trade deadline looms on the horizon. Teams around the league have until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 to make deals for the second half of the regular season.

Whether the Kansas City Chiefs enter the fray remains to be seen.

“I don’t know that,” coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “You can grab (general manager) Brett (Veach) and ask him. He does all that. I don’t really worry about them. I’m too busy doing what I’m doing.”

The Chiefs sit on a 5-2 record entering the midpoint of the season. But even with a winning record, they arguably could use some help on defense, especially in the secondary or at the linebacker position.

Veach has certainly proved to be aggressive with moves since taking over as the Chiefs’ general manager in July 2017.

During that span, Veach has brokered the trades of quarterback Alex Smith, cornerback Marcus Peters, running back Carlos Hyde and outside linebacker Dee Ford, among others.

Veach also secured deals for pass rusher Frank Clark, defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah, linebacker Reggie Ragland, linebacker Darron Lee, tackle Cameron Erving, tackle Martinas Rankin, cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Jordan Lucas.

The Chiefs were linked in the past month to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Miami Dolphins ultimately shipped Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Jacksonville Jaguars sent Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams.

The league has seen other deals made since the regular season began, as notable players such as Peters, Fitzpatrick, Ramsey, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and safety Quandre Diggs, among others, landed on new teams.

But if history during the regular season provides a hint, would anyone be surprised if the Chiefs maintain the status quo in the coming week?

Over the past 10 regular seasons, the Chiefs have essentially stood pat in advance of the regular-season trade deadline.

The lone exception came on Oct. 18, 2016, when the Chiefs sent running back Knile Davis to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick under then-general manager John Dorsey.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs have ammunition to work with if they want to bolster their roster for the second half of the 2019 regular season.

Kansas City has future draft picks, including first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, if Veach sees something he likes and can work out a package deal. The Chiefs also currently have $22.9 million in available cap space, a figure that represents the seventh-highest in the league.

Whatever direction the Chiefs go, Reid is comfortable with Veach’s decision-making process.

“His whole group there, they work like crazy on that and they kind of leave us alone unless they haven’t had an opinion on somebody,” Reid said. “Then, they’ll have a coach look at it. They do the work.”