Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill fined $10,527 by NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 57-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 came with a price.

The NFL levied a fine of $10,527 on Hill for unsportsmanlike conduct, a league source confirmed to The Star on Saturday. Hill flashed the peace sign before crossing the goal line for the touchdown, which is viewed by the NFL as taunting.

The specific play occurred at the 4:30 mark of the third quarter with the Chiefs facing a first-and-10 at their own 43-yard line.

Hill lined up on the left side of the formation before running a crossing pattern underneath with Broncos cornerback Chris Harris in pursuit. Hill then cut up the field as quarterback Matt Moore lofted a pass down the right sideline, which Hill caught at the Broncos’ 37-yard line.

Harris made a diving attempt to take down Hill, but the speedy wide receiver pulled away before flashing the peace sign at the 7-yard line to Broncos safety Davontae Harris, who was coming across the field. Hill was not penalized on the play.

The Chiefs wide receiver totaled three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the 30-6 win over the Broncos.

This marks the second time in as many seasons that Hill has heard from the league for putting up the peace sign en route to a touchdown. He was previously fined for making the gesture in Week 11’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.