Here is who national experts are saying will win Chiefs-Titans game

The Chiefs will put their unbeaten road record to the test Sunday when they travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans.

With wins at Jacksonville, Oakland, Detroit and Denver, the Chiefs are 4-0 away from Arrowhead Stadium this year.

The Chiefs are mostly favored to win among those who made picks for Sunday’s game, which kicks off at noon and will be shown on CBS (Ch. 5).

Fifty-one experts from around the nation revealed their Week 10 predictions. Here is who they think will win and what they’re saying about the game:

Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk both picked the Chiefs. Smith predicted a 24-20 score. This is what he wrote: “If Patrick Mahomes is good to go, the Chiefs should win this one easily. But even with Matt Moore, I like Kansas City here.” Florio is calling a 27-17 win. He wrote: “Patrick Mahomes or Matt Moore, it won’t matter against an up-and-down Titans team that is a loss or two away from another unexpected winning streak.”

A 31-20 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. Here is a snippet of what he wrote: “Beating the Vikings with Matt Moore should let the rest of the Chiefs know this team has championship-level talent, if they didn’t know it already. The offense’s ability to move the ball without Patrick Mahomes proved it wasn’t just a one-man show, with Tyreek Hill ready to take over this stretch run. The team’s attack has come into focus with Sammy Watkins back as the No. 2 wideout and Damien Williams as the clear No. 1 back, while Chris Jones is back for a quietly improving defense.”

Five the eight CBS Sports experts predicted a Chiefs victory: Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Jason La Canfora, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard. The Titans were the pick for Pete Prisco, John Breech and Will Brinson. Prisco predicted a 23-21 Titans victory and wrote: “Patrick Mahomes will likely be back in this one, but this is a tough game for the Chiefs. The Titans have won the last three in the series, including a playoff game. They did it by being the more physical team. They will use that style in this one to pull off another upset.”

The Chiefs will win 27-21 says Tadd Haislop of the Sporting News. This is part of what he wrote: “Tyreek Hill — a problem for all teams, to be fair — will be impossible for the Titans’ banged-up secondary to contain. On the other side, a vulnerable KC run defense will focus on containing Derrick Henry just like it did against Dalvin Cook.”

All eight Pro Football Focus writers picked the Chiefs: Neil Hornsby, Bruce Gradkowski, Solomon Wilcots, Jeff Ratcliffe, Sam Monson, Nathan Jahnke, Austin Gayle and Steve Palazzolo:

All seven experts from USA Today picked the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (31-30 final score), Nate Davis (27-23), Jori Epstein (30-23), Mike Jones (27-24), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (26-19), Lorenzo Reyes (28-20) and Tom Schad (28-20).

Each of the 10 experts at ESPN see the Chiefs winning: Matt Bowen, Mina Kimes, Seth Wickersham, Trey Wingo, Louis Riddick, Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Dan Graziano, Jason Reid and Kevin Seifert.

Each of the six Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers went with the Chiefs: Conor Orr, Kalyn Kahler, Mitch Goldich, Bette Marston, Jenny Vrentas and Andrew Brandt.

Seven of the eight SB Nation writers are picking the Chiefs: James Brady, Christian D’Andrea, Sarah Hardy, Morgan Moriarty, Geoff Schwartz, Adam Stites and Stephen White. The lone choice for the Titans: Kevin Nogle.