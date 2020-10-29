Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins still aren’t practicing as Sunday’s game nears

Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz is one of the best in the business at protecting quarterbacks from getting splattered by opposing pass-rushers. KC Star file photo

The Chiefs might have to start making contingency plans at two key positions again for Week 8’s game against the New York Jets.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are not practicing Thursday, the Chiefs announced.

Schwartz hasn’t practiced since leaving the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 and didn’t play in Week 7. Veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers will continue to fill in at right tackle if Schwartz can’t play Sunday.

Depending on whether or not he’s able to practice Friday, Watkins would be in danger of missing a third consecutive game. He hasn’t put in on-field work since suffering the hamstring injury in Week 5. Wide receivers Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle would continue to fill in alongside Tyreek Hill if Watkins is forced to sit out again.

Safety Armani Watts (illness) will also miss another day of practice, the Chiefs announced.