Chiefs-Jets prediction: They gave AFL credibility. Now Chiefs, Jets on opposite ends

The Jets and Chiefs made history and gave the AFC credibility with victories in Super Bowls III and IV as double-digit underdogs. After that, every other franchise from the AFL played in a Super Bowl, except the Jets and Chiefs, over the next five decades.

That changed last season when the Chiefs broke through. The Jets, meanwhile, have enjoyed pockets of success since the Joe Namath years, appearing in four AFC Championship Games. But no Super Bowl appearances.

It’s the longest drought among teams that have played in a Super Bowl (the Lions, Browns, Jaguars and Texans are still seeking their first appearance).

The Chiefs (6-1) are in a good position to add to their success. The Jets (0-7) have their eyes on the top pick for the 2021 NFL Draft and hope Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence can have a Namath-like impact.

Kickoff: Noon at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 19 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s pick: Chiefs 36-17

The line opened at 21 points. Only once in NFL history has a team favored by 20 covered. The biggest point spread in league history is 28 points, Peyton Manning’s Broncos over the Jaguars in 2013. The Broncos won 35-19. This isn’t college football, where teams can have wildly different talent levels.

So, how does this one play out? Look for the Chiefs to gain an early lead, then go conservative. In fact, we expect the final margin of victory in this one will be less than last week’s 43-16 Chiefs victory over the Broncos.

