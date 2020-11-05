Chiefs-Panthers players to watch: KC will be getting Hardman involved more early, often

Patrick Mahomes faces the Carolina Panthers for the first time, but Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his second start against the Chiefs.

And, so far, he’s 1-0 against Andy Reid and company.

In 2015, Bridgewater, a Pro Bowl selection that season, led the Vikings to a victory at Minnesota. Notable for the Chiefs: It was their last loss before embarking on an 11-game losing streak.

Here are some players besides Mahomes and Bridgewater who could have an influence in the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman

When Sammy Watkins was lost with a hamstring injury in the Chiefs’ Week 5 loss to the Raiders, attention shifted to Hardman. But in his first game without Watkins, Hardman was targeted just once, with no receptions, at Buffalo. The Chiefs were intent on getting Hardman involved early in their next two games. On the first series at Denver, he rushed for 13 yards on the first play and caught a 19-yard pass to set up the game’s first touchdown. The next week, against the Jets, he finished with seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Watkins was a limited participant in practice this week, and if he can’t go, look for more production from Hardman.

Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton

The undrafted rookie from Missouri S&T is off to a great start. Pro Football Focus says he’s the second highest-rated defensive lineman in the NFL this season behind No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. Wharton picked up his first career sack last week against the Jets. He’s payed more than half of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps in three of the last five games. ““It’s been good,” Wharton said. “Just going out there and competing every day, getting my habits down of what I’m going to do each and every day, and learning how to become a pro.”

Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson

Anderson has become Bridgewater’s favorite target. He leads the Panthers with 51 receptions and 688 yards. Anderson played at Temple for Panthers coach Matt Rhule and was signed as a free agent this year after four productive years with the Jets.

Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas

Douglas was claimed off waivers in September and has been Carolina’s best pass defender. He’s usually assigned the opponent’s top wide receiver, so look for Douglas to line up opposite Tyreek Hill Sunday. He didn’t play last week against the Falcons because of an injury, and Julio Jones finished with seven receptions for 137 yards.