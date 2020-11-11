Chiefs are 8-1 at the bye week. Here’s how they got here and what games are next

The first nine regular-season games proved that the Chiefs remain a juggernaut, as their 8-1 record at the bye represents the NFL’s second-best record behind the 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

And from contributions from all three phases of the game to creative plays, the Chiefs displayed numerous ways they can defeat an opponent in defense of a Super Bowl championship with a view for another run.

Head coach Andy Reid stands alone in fifth place on the NFL’s all-time combined wins list with 230 (215 regular season, 15 postseason). Reid has the Chiefs poised for a stretch-run push for the playoffs with a three-game lead over the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) in the AFC West, which the Chiefs have won in four previous straight years.

The second half of the season, however, comes with roadblocks.

Up first after the bye is a rematch against the Raiders, the only team to defeat the Chiefs this season, in Week 11. Then, there are intriguing matchups against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 12, Miami Dolphins (5-3) in Week 14 followed by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (6-2) in Week 15.

The Chiefs play the Denver Broncos (3-5) in Week 13 and close out the season with contests against the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) in Week 16 and Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) in Week 17.

The remaining slate of games for the Chiefs has a lot at stake, specifically the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the postseason and with it the all-important bye.

But before projecting the road ahead, here’s a look back at how the position groups contributed to the first half of the 2020 regular season:

Offense

Defense and special teams