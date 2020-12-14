SportsBeat KC: After Patrick Mahomes’ worst quarter, Chiefs hit the jets to beat Fins

The A-Team breaks down the Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

The Chiefs know how to make things interesting, don’t they? They fell behind 10-0 and lost the fourth quarter 17-3. But their 30-0 advantage in the second and third quarters added up to a six-point victory and 12-1 record for the first time in franchise history.

Oh, and have we mentioned their fifth straight AFC West championship?

The A-Team of Sam McDowell, Herbie Teope, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian joined SportsBeat Live host Blair Kerkhoff and the audience to assess what was assuredly the worst quarter in Patrick Mahomes’ career, big plays by the defense and special teams, and what it means to be division champions yet again.

Story links:

The layered reasons why the imperfect Kansas City Chiefs remain Super Bowl favorites

Mahomes’ adventurous reminds us that he’s human. And he amazes us anyway

The Dolphins game-planned for Tyreek Hill and he still burned them. Here’s how

What we learned as the Chiefs dug out of an early hole of their own making in Miami

Grading the Chiefs: So many contributed but let’s give props to the defense

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER