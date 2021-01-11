Chiefs come off first-round bye rested ... but no injury updates yet, Andy Reid says

No news might be good news for the Chiefs as the team enters preparation mode to play host to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the Chiefs coming off a first-round bye, coach Andy Reid said Monday he had no injury updates

“We’re still working through some of the guys,” Reid said. “Everybody is making progress, which is a plus. … We are getting better and that rest did help in that area.”

As Reid pointed out, the bye week came at a good time for wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring), rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), right tackle Mike Remmers (back) and linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring).

None of those five dressed for action in the Chiefs’ Week 17 regular-season finale, a luxury afforded by the fact that Reid’s team had already clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the postseason.

Additionally, the Chiefs saw rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. suffer a high-ankle sprain in Week 17, so the time off proved beneficial in his recovery process.

The Chiefs don’t return to the practice field until Wednesday, meaning a clear picture about who might and might not be available for action against the Browns won’t be known until later in the week.

Of those players, however, the spotlight falls brightest on Edwards-Helaire, Gay and Niemann.

Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury in 15 before missing two weeks of practice and the final two games of the regular season. The Chiefs utilized a backfield of Le’Veon Bell and Darrel Williams in Week 16, and Darwin Thompson did the heavy lifting in Week 17 while Bell and Williams rested.

Gay projects to miss at least two to four weeks following his injury, so Niemann’s status will be closely monitored as he figures to be a key member of the defensive linebacker rotation.