When it comes to being the playoff-game favorite as often as the Chiefs are, this helps

The Chiefs opened as a 10-point favorite over Sunday’s opponent, the Cleveland Browns, in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

They’ve been here before, of course. Just a year ago they were favored by that amount over the Houston Texans, also in the Divisional Round. Down 24-0, they outscored the Texans the rest of the way 51-7 for the cover.

The last time the Chiefs were an underdog was their 2015 Division Round loss at New England. They’ve been favored in the seven playoff games since, in part because six of them have been played at Arrowhead Stadium. The only one that wasn’t: Super Bowl LIV.

Arrowhead won’t be full Sunday afternoon, but it will still be rocking, and the Chiefs’ streak of being a favorite will likely continue throughout the postseason.

Kickoff: 2:05 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 10

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 35-24

The first few series will be telling for the Chiefs. Against the best teams on their schedule — the Ravens, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints — the Chiefs got off to good starts and responded well to challenges throughout those games.

The Browns can put up yards and points. They scored at least 41 four times this season. But they can surrender points, as well. Opponents actually outscored them cumulatively this season.

The time off should help whatever ailed the Chiefs late in the season, and Andy Reid famously uses such off-time to his play-creating advantage. Look for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and company to be at their best, and the KC defense to come up with enough stops, for the Chiefs to become the first team in AFC history to host the conference championship game for a third straight year.