Here’s how the Chiefs plan to stop ‘double-headed monster’ lurking in Browns’ backfield

From the likes of Christian McCaffrey/Mike Davis to Alvin Kamara/Latavius Murray, the Chiefs’ defense saw its share of two-running back schemes this season.

Perhaps their toughest challenge yet awaits in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Cleveland Browns boast one of the NFL’s top rushing duos in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, a one-two punch that has the Chiefs’ defense on high alert.

“It’s like a double-headed monster,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “When one checks out of the game, another one comes in. Both of those guys are elite, I think, in their own way.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo agreed.

“They present a problem, no question,” he said.

With Chubb and Hunt leading the way, the Browns’ punishing ground attack averaged 148.4 yards per game — third most in the NFL. Conversely, the Chiefs’ defense finished the regular season ranked 21st against the run, allowing 122.1 yards per game.

The 5-foot-11, 227-pound Chubb recorded a second straight 1,000-yard season to earn another Pro Bowl selection, the second such recognition in his three years in the league. A powerfully built rusher, he averaged a career-high 5.6 yards per carry and produced a team-best 12 rushing touchdowns.

“Nick Chubb, he reminds me of those old-school runners,” Mathieu said. “Big, stocky, low to the ground and tough to tackle.”

As for the 5-foot-11, 216-pound Hunt, the Chiefs know him well after using a third-round pick to select him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs parted ways with Hunt in November 2018 in the wake of off-field transgressions, but he made his presence felt while he was here. In 25 games in a Chiefs uniform, Hunt racked up 2,150 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 833 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Hunt landed with the Browns in 2019 and has become a dynamic complement to Chubb. He rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns this season.

“He can do a lot of things out of the backfield,” Mathieu said of Hunt. “They motion him out a lot in empty sets, trying to find a matchup.”

Both Browns are also capable receivers out of the backfield. Chubb had 16 catches for 150 yards on 18 targets while Hunt made 38 catches for 304 yards and five touchdowns on 51 targets.

It’s reasonable to expect the Chiefs will zero in on Hunt when the Browns are in an obvious passing situation, but they’re also aware they can’t rest if Chubb is lined up in the backfield.

“Both of those guys are good in the pass game and they use them in the same way,” Mathieu said. “So, it can kind of get tricky when you’re watching film. Yeah, I’d describe them as a two-headed monster.”

Spagnuolo noted the Browns have been successful in running the football not just because of Hunt and Chubb’s prowess, but also because quarterback Baker Mayfield can stretch a defense with designed bootlegs.

The Chiefs’ defensive coordinator has urged his players to defend the Browns’ scheme first, regardless who lines up behind Mayfield. Then, it’s a matter of going against the position — not the individual player — because Chubb and Hunt are virtually interchangeable.

“Whichever running back is in there could run the football, catch it, and I think our guys have been in tune with that,” Spagnuolo said. “And hopefully that will show up.”