Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid says

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a hard hit that drove him to the ground during Sunday’s 22-17 playoff win over the Cleveland Browns.

“We’ll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday.

Mahomes was evaluated for a concussion after going down midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared woozy when he got to his feet before the team’s medical staff led him to the blue medical tent on the Chiefs’ sideline. Mahomes spent a moment inside the tent before jogging to the locker room.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes was going through evaluation for a concussion before eventually ruling him out for the remainder of the contest.

Reid explained after the game that Mahomes was “hit in the back of the head” and had the “wind knocked out of him.”

While in the protocol, Mahomes must go through a mandated five-step process before being allowed to return to the football field. The final step includes medical clearance from an independent doctor.

The Chiefs return to practice Wednesday, but it’s too early to forecast Mahomes’ availability for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead.

“I just leave that with (athletic trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and the docs because of the protocol,” Reid said. “It’s a no-brainer for the coaching staff — you don’t have to think about it.

“You just have to go forward and make sure you have an answer if he’s there and an answer if he’s not there. I can’t tell you from a medical standpoint where he’s at. I mean, I don’t know that, so that’s their decision and I just follow it.”

The Chiefs’ decision about who will start Sunday greatly depends on Mahomes’ status in the coming days. If Mahomes misses practice this week or is unavailable for Sunday’s game, the Chiefs will rely on backup Chad Henne.

Summoned in relief of Mahomes against the Browns Sunday afternoon, Henne scrambled for a key 13-yard run on third and 14, then completed a clutch 5-yard pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on fourth and 1 to help seal the win.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was also evaluated for a concussion during Sunday’s game, but Reid said Monday that he didn’t have any other injury updates.