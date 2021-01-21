Chiefs-Bills prediction: Offense hasn’t been itself, but Chiefs’ defense is rising

It’s been odd to see the Chiefs’ offense struggle to reach the end zone in the past few games. In their final two regular-season games and last week’s playoff victory over the Browns, the Chiefs have seven touchdowns combined. Their 20-point average in those games is their fewest over a three-game stretch since 2017.

It was mostly the reserves, including quarterback Chad Henne, who played in the regular-season finale, and Henne played most of the second half last week in filling in for injured Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs have been held well below their 29.6-pooint regular-season average lately. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has scored a team-best 17 touchdowns, hasn’t found the end zone since Week 15 at New Orleans.

On the flip side, when the starters have played, the Chiefs have won. They beat the Browns 22-17 and the Atlanta Falcons 17-14 in Week 16. The defense has stepped up, much as it did down the stretch last season.

Bottom line: The Chiefs do what it takes to win. Will that run continue Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills?

Kickoff: 5:40 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 26-24

Last year’s playoff theme of transforming double-digit deficits into double-digit victories might now be described as “whoever has the ball last wins.” So it was against the Browns last week. This is a better Bills team than when the Chiefs faced in Buffalo in Week 6, and a Buffalo victory wouldn’t be a stunning outcome Sunday. In quarterback Josh Allen, they seem set to compete for titles. But the Chiefs, assuming Mahomes plays, are built for these moments. They made offseason moves to keep open their Super Bowl window.

They should be able to make it two straight conference titles — but a win Sunday might come in heart-stopping fashion.