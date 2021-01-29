Big games in Patrick Mahomes’ career? There have been many already, but some stand out

Big games and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They’re synonymous, right?

We’ll get to some of his most memorable outings with the Chiefs here in a collection of some of his best games as a pro, but we can’t forget the big moments that brought us to where we are now, on the precipice of another Mahomes Super Bowl.

Let’s start with his high school days in football-rich Texas, the birthplace of a superstar and legend that only continues to mushroom.

So many TDs

Whitehouse HS vs. Lindale HS

Oct. 12, 2013

Did you know Mahomes once accounted for seven touchdowns in a single game? It’s true. Happened when he was a senior at Whitehouse against the team from Lindale, another town near Tyler, Texas. Committed to Texas Tech at this point, Mahomes completed 18 of 39 passes for 337 yards and five TDs and added 102 yards rushing and two more TDs on 14 carries. Whitehouse won 63-7 and Red Raiders fans had to be salivating knowing a Friday night lights wizard was coming to Lubbock.

Seven more

Whitehouse HS vs. Poteet HS

Nov. 29, 2013

OK, the win over Lindale was impressive, but here’s another game that showcased Mahomes’ dual talents. In the final football performance of his high school career, Mahomes threw for 619 yards and five TDs and ran for 45 yards and two more scores in a regional semifinal. He was no doubt despondent after tossing an interception with 34 seconds left as his team was trying to win it, but the game ended in a 65-60 loss and Whitehouse finished 12-1. Mahomes’ two seasons as a high school starter remain incredible: He racked up 8,458 passing yards, 1,198 rushing yards and 117 total TDs.

The no-hitter

Whitehouse HS vs. Mount Pleasant HS

March 12, 2014

Let’s deviate from football for just a moment to remember the day Mahomes threw a no-hitter. A three-sport star (he also played basketball), Mahomes struck out 16 Mount Pleasant batters en route to the no-no and a 2-1 Whitehouse victory.

Texas shootout

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oct. 22, 2016

It was high stakes in Lubbock the night Mahomes dueled fellow future NFL star Baker Mayfield and OU in one of the wildest games college football had ever seen. By the time the dust settled, Mayfield’s Sooners had won 66-59, but the statistics piled up by both teams were nothing short of ridiculous: an FBS-record 1,708 yards of combined offense, 1,279 through the air (also a record), with Mahomes throwing for 734 on 88 attempts. Oh, and he did it despite a broken wrist and separated shoulder.

Sic’ed ‘em

Texas Tech vs. Baylor

Nov. 25, 2016

In his final game at Texas Tech, Mahomes passed for 586 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in a 54-35 victory over Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Red Raiders, who had lost to Baylor in shootouts in the previous five seasons didn’t qualify for a bowl, so this was Mahomes’ final college game.

Dazzling debut

Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Dec. 31, 2017

With the Chiefs locked into a playoff berth and unable to improve their seeding, Alex Smith sat as No. 10 overall NFL Draft pick Mahomes got his first start as a pro. He went 22 of 35 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and one interception as the visitors beat the Broncos 27-24 on a Harrison Butker field goal. What doesn’t appear in the box score: Mahomes, who had left the game earlier, returned to calmly lead the Chiefs on a 67-yard drive in 11 plays to set up the winning kick.

Besting Big Ben

Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 16, 2018

There are so many to choose from, and we’ll no doubt get roasted for picking one over another, but when we talk about defining games of Mahomes’ young NFL career we’re drawn to this one at Heinz Field. There were shades of the Super Bowl LV to come as young gun Mahomes stared down a veteran counterpart (Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger) and didn’t blink. The Chiefs won 42-37 as Mahomes threw down one of the best stat lines you’ll ever see from a quarterback in the NFL: 23 of 28 for 326 yards and six touchdowns for a 154.8 passer rating.

Comeback kid

Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Jan. 12, 2020

History shows that Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in this AFC playoff game, four in the pivotal fourth quarter. The final score that day, 51-31 Chiefs, belies what Mahomes did to will Kansas City to its second straight AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs were facing a 24-nothing deficit and you’re not being honest with yourself if you didn’t think they were cooked. Mahomes Magic took on entirely new significance by game’s end as the Chiefs came all the way back, with No. 15 going 25 for 35 for 321 yards, those five TDs and no interceptions. Oh, and a 134.6 passer rating.

Super Bowl MVP

Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Feb. 2, 2020

Once again, the Chiefs found themselves in a hole. The 49ers had gone up 20-10 in the third quarter at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, site of Super Bowl LIV and ground-zero for many frustrated Chiefs fans. But after having seen their team overcome 24-0 and 17-7 deficits in its first two playoff games, they probably knew better than to give up on the Chiefs. Sure enough, he hit Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins for long gains. He found Travis Kelce and Damien Williams for TDs. Williams clinched it soon after with a short scoring run that made it 31-20, and for the first time in 50 years the Chiefs were world champions.

Statement (re)made

Chiefs at Baltimore

Sept. 28, 2021

It’s Week 3 at Baltimore. The defending-champion Chiefs are underdogs. The Ravens look tough behind reigning MVP QB Lamar Jackson, but Mahomes smokes him: four TD passes, including a “Smoked Sausage” hookup with fullback Anthony Sherman and “Catch and Release” scoring pass to left tackle Eric Fisher. The Chiefs’ 34-20 win reaffirms that they’re still the team to beat.