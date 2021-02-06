Andy Reid to coach Chiefs in Super Bowl; son Britt won’t make trip after car crash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, hugged his son and assistant defensive line coach, Britt Reid, following the 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers on January 1, 2017 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The Chiefs won the AFC West with the win. The Kansas City Star

Andy Reid will coach the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa, according to the AFC pool report completed by The Star’s Herbie Teope.

But Reid’s son, outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, will not make the trip after he was involved Thursday in a multi-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries to two young children, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

Britt Reid remains in the hospital, according to an ESPN report.

The Chiefs had no further comment on the crash for the pool report Saturday, instead saying they stand by their Friday statement, which reads, in part: “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Kansas City Police spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said Britt Reid’s crash remains under investigation. KC police said the accident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Thursday on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to get on I-435.

A white Ram Laramie Sport pickup struck one vehicle and then slammed into another. Two children in the backseat of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital, including a 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

The pickup was driven by Britt Reid, according to Kansas City TV station KSHB, which also reported that a search warrant application stated a police officer said he could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and that Britt Reid allegedly told police he had consumed “two to three drinks.”

Britt Reid is in his eighth season on the Chiefs’ coaching staff.