Why coach Andy Reid didn’t meet with media after Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Chargers

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was feeling ill, according to a team official, and therefore did not address the media after the team’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Special teams Coach Dave Toub took questions from reporters in place of Reid, 63, who coached the entire game and addressed the team in the locker room afterward.

Meeting with reporters to discuss the outcome of a game is customary.

“He just wasn’t feeling well after the game,” Toub said. “He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, ‘You have to quit the turnovers.’”

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Reid left the stadium in an ambulance as a precautionary measure.

The Chiefs did not confirm the NFL Network report.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted about Reid after the game, saying: “I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!”

The game was played on a sunny afternoon. The temperature at noon for kickoff was 81 degrees, and by late afternoon the temperature in Kansas City was 92.

The Chiefs were minus-four in turnover ratio Sunday, with two Patrick Mahomes interceptions and fumbles by Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire making up the list of costly gaffes. The Chiefs also didn’t create a takeaway in falling to 1-2 this season and dropping to last place in the AFC West.

“(Reid) came in and talked to us and he seemed fine on the sideline, as well,” Mahomes said of his coach.

