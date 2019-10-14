St. Louis BattleHawks ready for next stage as XFL Player Draft begins

SHARE COPY LINK

The countdown to the return of professional football in St. Louis continues.

Six months after naming Jonathan Hayes as it head coach, the St. Louis BattleHawks will begin the process of putting together their first roster beginning Tuesday when the XFL holds its player draft.

During the two-day draft, which continues Wednesday, each XFL team will populate a 71-man roster by selecting players from a set of positional groupings. One quarterback will be assigned to each team prior to a five-phased draft:

1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)

2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)

3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)

4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)

5. Open Draft (all remaining players after positional drafts, in addition to P/K/LS)

The draft pool will include about 1,000 professional football players, all of whom accepted a commissioner’s invitation and passed a standard background check. In Phases 1-4, each team will choose 10 players. In Phase 5, each team will choose from the pool of remaining players to complete its initial roster.

The BattleHawks have the No. 6 pick in the skilled players class, third pick in the offensive line phase, No. 2 selection in the defensive front 7 phase, seventh pick in defensive backfield stage and No 1 pick in the open phase.

The selection order within each phase reverses after every round; the team selecting first in the first round will pick eighth in the second round, first in the third round, eighth in the fourth round and so on. The order of selection was determined by lottery under the supervision of XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck.

Player selections will be announced on XFL.com, @xfl2020 on Twitter, @xfl on Instagram, and through the social media channels of the eight XFL teams.