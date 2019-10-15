St. Louis BattleHawks have their quarterback

SHARE COPY LINK

The first player on the first roster of St. Louis’ new XFL franchise is a quarterback who wasn’t even picked by the team, but assigned by the league.

Jordan Ta’amu, a NFL Combine invitee and former Houston Texans backup, will be at the center of the St. Louis Battlehawks’ huddle when the league reboots and the season opens come February.

The announcement was made at Westport Plaza Tuesday as the XFL teams prepared for its first player draft.

Ta’amu played two seasons at the University of Mississippi. As a junior in 2017, he played in eight games, including five starts with 1,682 passing yards with 11 touchdowns.

In his senior season last fall, the Hawaii native broke the Ole Miss single-season record with four 400-yard passing games and led the SEC in both passing yards per game and total offense. He finished 6th all-time in school history with 5,600 career passing yards and 9th in passing touchdowns.

A former 2019 NFL Combine invitee, Ta’amu was signed and released by the Houston Texans in August 2019.

During the two-day draft, which continues Wednesday, each XFL team will populate a 71-man roster by selecting players from a set of positional groupings. One quarterback will be assigned to each team prior to a five-phased draft:

1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)

2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)

3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)

4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)

5. Open Draft (all remaining players after positional drafts, in addition to P/K/LS)

The BattleHawks have the No. 6 pick in the skilled players class, third pick in the offensive line phase, No. 2 selection in the defensive front 7 phase, seventh pick in defensive backfield stage and No 1 pick in the open phase.

The selection order within each phase reverses after every round; the team selecting first in the first round will pick eighth in the second round, first in the third round, eighth in the fourth round and so on. The order of selection was determined by lottery under the supervision of XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck.

Player selections will be announced on XFL.com, @xfl2020 on Twitter, @xfl on Instagram, and through the social media channels of the eight XFL teams.