St. Louis BattleHawks select former NFL running back with first draft choice

Following is a list of players taken by the St. Louis BattleHawks on the first day of the pro football XFL draft

Christine Michael, RB

The 5-10, 220-pound Michael was a second-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has rushed for 1,089 yards in six NFL seasons that included stints with Dallas, Washington, Green Bay and Indianapolis. Now 28, Michael ran for over 2,700 yards and 34 touchdowns in college at Texas A&M.

Brogan Roback QB

A key figure on the HBO Series Hard Knocks, Roback, 25, spent two off-seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roback, 25 , threw foe over 8,600 yards and had 57 touchdown passes at Eastern Michigan University.

De’Mornay Pierson-El, WR

An all-Americian punt returner as a true freshman in 2013, Pierson-El, 23, had 118 receptions for over 1,500 yards iin his four-year career at Nebraska.

L’Damian Washington, WR

A captain at Missouri in 2013 when he had 59 receptions for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns, Washington, 28, has spend time with seven NFL teams and two CFL teams.

Wes Saxton, TE

A pass-catching tight end in college, Saxton, 26, was an all Sun Belt Conference performer as a junior at South Alabama and has spent time with five NFL teams.

Marcus Lucas, WR

A native of Liberty, Missouri Lucas had 113 receptions for over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns as a Mizzou Tiger. Now 27, Lucas has spent time with 12 NFL teams, the last coming in the 2019 offseason with the Dallas Cowboys.

Matt Jones, RB

Jones, 26, was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad a year ago. As a junior at Florida in 2014, he ran for 817 yards and six touchdowns.

Ishmael Hyman, WR

Hyman, 24, was signed by the Cleveland Browns and attended their mini-camp this past off-season. Hyman (6-0, 194) originally signed with the University of Kansas before transferring to James Madison.

Alonzo Russell, WR

Russell (6-4, 205) was released by the New York Giants after spending most of the 2018 season on their practice squad. He played college football at Toledo.

Jordan Lasley, WR

A fifth-round draft choice by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCLA in 2018, Lasley led the PAC-12 in receiving yards as a junior with 1,669 yards when he caught 69 passes for nine touchdowns.

Matt McCants, OT

A two-time All-Conference USA offensive tackle at Alabama-Birmingham, Matt McCants was taken in the sixth round of the 2012 draft by the New York Giants. Now 30, the 6-5, 309-pound McCants has played for five NFL teams, appearing in 30 games with three starts.

Brian Folkerts, OG

A native of Floirissant and graduate of Hazelwood Central High School, Folkerts 29, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2012 out of Wabash. The 6-4, 306-pound Folkerts has played in 28 NFL games with five teams. He was a member of the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

Dallas Thomas, OG

Selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by Miami out of Tennessee, the 29-year-old Thomas spent three seasons with the Dolphins, where he appeared in 37 games, making 26 starts. The 6-5, 314-pound Thomas spent the 2017 season with Philadelphia.

Kent Perkins, OT

A former USA Today High School All-American, Perkins was signed a free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals out Texas in 2017. The 6-4, 305-pound Perkins appeared in one NFL game.

Jake Campos, OG

A four-year stater for the Iowa State Cyclones, the 6-7, 320-pound Campos spent the entire 2018 season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Tyler Gauthier, OC

The 6-5, 300-pound Gauthier started his final 29 games as a member of the Miami Hurricanes. and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots this past off-season.

Blake Muir, OG

A 6-6 315-pound native of Sydney, Australia, Muir was a two-time Big 12 all conference selection at Baylor. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He has also spent time with Atlanta and Indianapolis.

James Murray, OC

Murray, 6-5, 305-pounds, was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2018 and appeared in two NFL games.

Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OG

The 6-5, 315-pound Bushell-Beatty was a four-year letter winner at Michigan and All-Big Ten Conference player in 2018.

Dejon Allen, OG

The 6-3, 304-pound Allen was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2018 out of Hawaii and then signed with Green Bay this past August before being released.