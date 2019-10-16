St. Louis BattleHawks staff their defense in day 2 of XFL Draft

SHARE COPY LINK

Following is a list of players selected by the St. Louis BattleHawks in Day 2 of the XFL Draft:

Herb Miller, Safety

Miller signed as a free agent with Kansas City of the NFL after a career at Florida Atlantic University where he was a three year starter.

Will Hill, Safety

Signed by the New York Giants as a free agent in 2012 after a good college career at Florida, Hill played two years in New York and has also had NFL experience with Baltimore and also played in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

D’Montre Wade, CB

A four-year starter at Murray State, Wade was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018.

Dexter McCoil, Safety

McCoil won a championship as a member of the CFL’S Edmonton Eskimos in 2015 after winning the league’s most outstanding rookie the previous season. He has played in 26 NFL games as a member of the LA Chargers and San Franciso 49’ers.

Kenny Robinson, Safety

Robinson was an all-Big 12 Conference player at West Virginia in 2018 before another solid season in 2019.

Marquez White CB

White was a sixth round draft choice by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 and spent the season on the practice squad. He played college football at Florida State.

Trovon Reed, CB

An undrafted free agent out of Auburn, Reed has played with five different teams including the St. Louis Rams (2015. Reed has 15 career NFL tackles.

Joe Powell, Safety

After a career at Globe Institute of Technology in New York, Powell has ha stints with the New York Giants and Buffalo. He recorded 41 career tackles.

Trey Caldwell, CB

Chosen in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by Cleveland, Caldwell worked out this past off-season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ryan White, CB

A member of the Auburn Tigers football program in college, when was in the Green Bay Packers training camp in 2014 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. He was on the Falcons practice team in 2016.

DeVozea Felton, WR

A member of the Birmingham Iron of the AAF Alliance of American Football this past winter, Felton is Tuskegee (Ala.) University graduate.

Brandon Reilly, WR

Undrafted out of the University of Nebraska in 21017, Reilly has spent time in camp with Buffalo,, Detroit, Dallas and Pittsburgh.

Cole Hunt, TE

Signed by the Los Angeles Chargers out of TCU in 2018, the 6-6 254-pound Hunt also been in camp with the Carolina Panthers.

Andrew McDonald,Herbv OT

Signed out of Indiana University in 2012, the 31-year-old McDonald has been with seven teams in his career and saw game action in 2016 with the Houston Texans. He has played in two NFL contests.