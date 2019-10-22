St. Louis BattleHawks will open inaugural XFL season at Dallas

A new era of professional football in St. Louis will official begin deep in t he heart of Texas.

One of eight franchises in the rebooted XFL, the BattleHawks will play their first game on Sunday, Feb. 9 when they visit the Dallas Renegades, the league announced Tuesday.

St. Louis will play its first home game on Feb. 23 at the Dome at Americas Center against the New York Guardians.

St. Louis , one of four teams in the XFL East division, will play a 10-week regular-season schedule with five games in The Dome and five games on the road.

Joining the BattleHawks in the XFL East are the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West includes the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons. St. Louis, in addition to home and away games against their division foes, will host Los Angeles and Seattle and travel to Dallas and Houston.

Beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m., football fans can purchase BattlleHawks season tickets and single-game tickets at XFL.com/tickets. Lower level season tickets at The Dome start at $20 per game and season ticket packages range from $100 to $450 per seat for all five home games. Single-game tickets start at $24 for lower-level seats.

Led by head coach Jonathan Hayes, the BattleHawks will host back-to-back games in Weeks 3 (New York) and 4 (Seattle) and again in Weeks 9 (Tampa Bay) and 10 (DC) to close out the regular season at home.

Every XFL game will air live on national television, including 25 games broadcast on ABC and FOX.

In the regular season, four games are scheduled each week, typically with two back-to-back games on both Saturdays and Sundays. The XFL schedule also features two primetime Thursday night games in the final weeks of the regular season.

St. Louis is scheduled to play three games on ESPN, three on FOX, two on FS1 and one on FS2, with its last game airing on either ESPN or FS1. The BattleHawks will play on Sunday the first three weeks of the season and six times overall. St. Louis will play on Saturday four times and will not appear in either Thursday night game.

Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The East Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 (FOX, 2 p.m. ), and the West Final will be held Sunday, April 19 (ESPN, 2 p.m.).

The first-place team in each division will host its respective division final.

2020 St. Louis BattleHawks Schedule

Sun. Feb. 9 at Dallas, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun. Feb. 16 at Houston, 5 p.m., (FS1)

Sun . Feb 23 New York, 2 p..m. (ESPN)

Sat. Feb. 29 Seattle, 4 p.m. (Fox)

Sun. Mar. 8 at DC Defenders, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Sat. Mar.. 14 at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. (FS2)

Sat/ Mar. 21 Los Angeles. 4 p.m., (Fox)

Sat. Mar. 28 at New York, 4 p.m.. (Fox)

Sun Apr. 5 Tampa Bay, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Sat. Apr. 11 DC Defenders, 2 or 5 p.m. (ESPN or FS1)