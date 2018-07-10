St. Lous native Patrick Maroon signs 1-year deal with Blues

St. Louis native Patrick Maroon is coming home for the 2018-19 NHL season.
Maroon, 30, who spent the 2017-18 season with the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils , signed a 1-year $1.75 million contact with the St.. Louis Blues on Tuesday, according to ESPN.
A sixth-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL draft, Maroon has 178 career points (78 goals and 100 assists) in 375 NHL games with the Oilers, Devils and Anaheim Ducks. He also has 27 career playoff points (13 goals and 14 assists) in 47 postseason games.
Maroon is coming off the best year of his career in 2017-18 when he tallied 43 points on 17 goals and 26 assists.
Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said on NHL.Com that Maroon really wanted to come back to St. Louis.
"One of the great things is how badly he wanted to come back and play at home,'' Armstong said of Maroon. "It's a one-year opportunity for him to come back hopefully play with some really good centermen and get back to that 27-goal performance he had in Edmonton two years ago. Or close to it.''
"We think he can help our team. I talked to some of our players about him, comeing against him and they spoke very highly about how hard he is to play against. and how difficult he was to move in those high-traffic areas. It''s just another player we add to our group that makes us a little better than we were yesterday.''
