Dallas Stars series schedule against St. Louis Blues is set

Tyler Seguin: ‘They gave everything they had and so did we’ Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin said the Game 6 overtime win against the Nashville Predators was the type of game they expected. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin said the Game 6 overtime win against the Nashville Predators was the type of game they expected.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Dallas Stars.

Their second round playoff series with the St. Louis Blues begins with Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Game times for the rest of the best-of-seven series has yet to be announced, but the format is the same as the first round: 2-2-1-1-1.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis before the series shifts to Dallas for Games Nos. 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Game 5, if necessary, would be May 3 in St. Louis. Game 6 and 7 would be May 5 in Dallas and May 7 in St. Louis.

Dallas eliminated the Nashville Predators 2-1 in overtime in Game 6 on Monday. The last time the Stars advance to the second round they lost to the Blues in Game 7 at the AAC in 2016.





The Boston Bruins also host the Columbus Blue Jackets at at 6 p.m. Thursday in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Stars’ Game 1 will be televised on NBC Sports Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports.

Single game playoff tickets are available at DallasStars.com/Tickets. Fans also have the opportunity to secure all-inclusive luxury suites for all home playoff games by calling 214-GO-STARS or visiting DallasStars.com/Suites.





SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said his team improved this season after going through some rough patches.