Are you excited the St. Louis Blues are in the Stanley Cup Finals? Social media sure is

Blues GM Doug Armstrong talks about his team reaching the NHL Western Conference Final Blues open a best-of-seven playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Sunday at Scottrade Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blues open a best-of-seven playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Sunday at Scottrade Center.

“Gloria” goes a long way.

St. Louis and the metro-east are celebrating the Blues victory in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, and plenty of people were reacting on social media.

Even the official Twitter account for Laura Branigan, her hit song used by the Blues this season, is getting in on the fun.

“Sending out to @StLouisBlues, Blues fans, the city of St. Louis, & beyond in the US as well as Laura’s international fan base that have been riding this Blues & “Gloria” wave also!” along with a link to Branigan’s live performance of the Blues theme song.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Branigan died in 2004, but her famous song has the Blues headed to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Sending out to @StLouisBlues, Blues fans, the city of St. Louis, & beyond in the US, as well as Laura's international fan base that have been riding this Blues & "Gloria" wave also! ~ Kathy Golik, Other Half Enter. Laura Branigan Gloria "Live" https://t.co/t60EKeFtzg via @YouTube — Laura Branigan (@laurabranigan) May 21, 2019

Keith Olbermann jumped in with a congratulations, too:

Congratulations, St. Louis #Blues!



Just a reminder: THIS is their most recent moment in the Stanley Cup Finals. pic.twitter.com/5ar0afpmny — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 22, 2019

And some of the youngest fans also had a great time celebrating the team’s win:

I first met Laila this past year at the St. Louis Children's Hospital during the Blues annual Christmas visit. Laila has always been their biggest supporter and they've always rallied around her. It was so special to see them celebrating together tonight. @KMOV #stlblues pic.twitter.com/9Bb0KewZ4t — Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) May 22, 2019

For some fans, the line of storms that pounded the St. Louis region just as the puck dropped did little to dampen their enthusiasm.

Everyone in Missouri is worried about this storm tonight.



The only storm hitting Missouri is the one that the St. Louis Blues have been building up for 49 years.



It’s time to do damage. It’s time to make history. It’s time to make it to the Stanley Cup. — Big Rig Maroon (@NotPatMaroon) May 21, 2019

I keep trying to think of the perfect tweet to describe this Blues' season and I've deleted it 25 times now. You really can't describe the year that team had so to hell with it: Play Gloria, bring on the Bruins and destroy your liver tonight, St. Louis. — Anthony Stalter (@AnthonyStalter) May 22, 2019

And do you remember team dog BarClay?

The St. Louis Blues got a team dog and are now in the Stanley Cup Final. If you think that is a coincidence you're out of your damn mind pic.twitter.com/cWJjFQ1BXC — Brandon Murphy (@2Murphy8) May 22, 2019

But at the end of the day, it was this tweet that summed up the fan reaction on Twitter:

WHAT



A



TIME



TO



BE



A



ST.



LOUIS



BLUES



FAN — Big Rig Maroon (@NotPatMaroon) May 22, 2019

Oh, one last reminder of just how far this Blues team came this season:

The St. Louis Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.



They enter 0-12 all-time in Stanley Cup Final games, having been swept in 1968, 1969, & 1970.



On Jan. 3, the Blues had the fewest points in the NHL and were 300-1 to win the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/TpfVzItYRe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2019

Here are a few more excited fans ready for the Blues to bring the Cup to St. Louis:

PLAY GLORIA!!!!



FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 49 YEARS, THE ST. LOUIS BLUES WILL PLAY FOR THE STANLEY CUP



WE ARE 4 WINS AWAY



LET’S GO BLUES!!! pic.twitter.com/TRKsZnVEqJ — x - Josh Hyman (@joshhymanNHL) May 22, 2019

A handpass.



A premature carved Joe Thornton statue carved by Pierre McGuire.



NBC Sports Network.



A tornado.



Massive disbelief from outside STL.



NOTHING could stop these St. Louis Blues.



Kind of cool. #stlblues — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) May 22, 2019

The St. Louis Blues have won the Western Conference and have advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals.



WEEEEEEEEEEEEEE



SLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP



INNNNNNNNNNNN



JUUUUUUUUUUUUUULY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YHSMBwKFrm — Joey Palazzola (@Palazzola_RTN) May 22, 2019

I can’t get this quote from @Bozie42 out of my head from the off-season.

“I want to win a Cup. So damn bad. That’s why I signed in St. Louis. There’s your headline. Print it.”

I love Boz Lightyear. Do it Blues.#stlblues — Parayko’s Broken Stick (@Paraykosstick) May 21, 2019