Are you excited the St. Louis Blues are in the Stanley Cup Finals? Social media sure is

“Gloria” goes a long way.
St. Louis and the metro-east are celebrating the Blues victory in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, and plenty of people were reacting on social media.
Even the official Twitter account for Laura Branigan, her hit song used by the Blues this season, is getting in on the fun.
“Sending out to @StLouisBlues, Blues fans, the city of St. Louis, & beyond in the US as well as Laura’s international fan base that have been riding this Blues & “Gloria” wave also!” along with a link to Branigan’s live performance of the Blues theme song.
Branigan died in 2004, but her famous song has the Blues headed to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Keith Olbermann jumped in with a congratulations, too:
And some of the youngest fans also had a great time celebrating the team’s win:
For some fans, the line of storms that pounded the St. Louis region just as the puck dropped did little to dampen their enthusiasm.
And do you remember team dog BarClay?
But at the end of the day, it was this tweet that summed up the fan reaction on Twitter:
Oh, one last reminder of just how far this Blues team came this season:
Here are a few more excited fans ready for the Blues to bring the Cup to St. Louis:
