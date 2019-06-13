Blues’ Stanley Cup parade set for noon downtown Saturday

Celebrate the Stanley Cup Champion Blues with fans at the watch party St. Louis Blues fans celebrate their Stanley Cup Champions at the Enterprise Center and out on the street after the sold out watch party. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Louis Blues fans celebrate their Stanley Cup Champions at the Enterprise Center and out on the street after the sold out watch party.

The celebration of the St. Louis Blues’ Stanley Cup championship will continue throughout the streets of downtown Saturday.

The National Hockey League champs announced that their conquering heroes — 4-1 Game 7 winners over the Boston Bruins Wednesday — will be paraded with Lord Stanley in tow.

The parade step off at noon, beginning at 18th and Market Street and proceed west on Market to Broadway. A rally will follow at the Gateway Arch.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis currently is forecasting a 50% chance of morning showers with possible storms in the late afternoon or evening. There should be a break in the clouds in between, according to the NWS.