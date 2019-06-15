St. Louis Blues

Blue no more: Rain doesn’t dampen spirits as thousands gather to celebrate Stanley Cup

Before the St. Louis Blues paraded in downtown St. Louis, fans were out early, despite the rain, to snag their spots and cheer on the team. By
ST. LOUIS

St. Louis Blues fans on Saturday were celebrating the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship with a parade in downtown St. Louis.

The parade was to begin at noon and travel east down Market Street from 18th Street to Broadway, followed by a rally on the Arch grounds.

10 A.M.

Crowds began showing up hours earlier. Parade organizers erected tents and canopies along Market for people to stand under. Many parade goers showed up in rain suits, parkas and toting umbrellas.

Estimates for the crowd have been up to half-a-million people descending upon downtown St. Louis for the celebration, although the rain may cut into that number.

However, the National Weather Service said that after a downpour that was expected about an hour before the parade, there was no rain behind the front for several hours.

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night, capping off the series with a 4-1 victory in Boston. For long-suffering Blues fans, this is the first championship in the franchise’s 52-year history.

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

