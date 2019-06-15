Blue no more: Rain doesn’t dampen spirits as thousands gather to celebrate Stanley Cup

Sights ‘n’ sounds before the Stanley Cup parade Before the St. Louis Blues paraded in downtown St. Louis, fans were out early, despite the rain, to snag their spots and cheer on the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Before the St. Louis Blues paraded in downtown St. Louis, fans were out early, despite the rain, to snag their spots and cheer on the team.

St. Louis Blues fans on Saturday were celebrating the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship with a parade in downtown St. Louis.

The parade was to begin at noon and travel east down Market Street from 18th Street to Broadway, followed by a rally on the Arch grounds.

10 A.M.

Crowds began showing up hours earlier. Parade organizers erected tents and canopies along Market for people to stand under. Many parade goers showed up in rain suits, parkas and toting umbrellas.

Estimates for the crowd have been up to half-a-million people descending upon downtown St. Louis for the celebration, although the rain may cut into that number.





However, the National Weather Service said that after a downpour that was expected about an hour before the parade, there was no rain behind the front for several hours.

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night, capping off the series with a 4-1 victory in Boston. For long-suffering Blues fans, this is the first championship in the franchise’s 52-year history.





Return to bnd.com later today for videos and photos from the parade.