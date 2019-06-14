Here’s what you need to know about the Blues’ Stanley Cup parade and rally downtown Saturday

Blues fans celebrate at Ballpark Village Fans of the St. Louis Blues celebrate their Stanley Cup championship on Clark Avenue, outside Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans of the St. Louis Blues celebrate their Stanley Cup championship on Clark Avenue, outside Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Blues have announced additional details and visitor alerts for the Stanley Cup victory parade and civic celebration on Saturday in downtown St. Louis.

Here’s what you need to know:

PARADE: The parade will kick off at noon at 18th and Market streets and go east on Market, ending at Broadway. The public is welcome to view the parade along this route.

VICTORY CELEBRATION: Immediately following the parade, Blues players, alumni, team leadership and other special guests will lead the celebration with a ceremony under the Gateway Arch. It is free and open to the public.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SECURITY POINTS: Visitors can enter Gateway Arch National Park grounds at three security access points. Two are in Luther Ely Smith Square (Fourth Street between Market and Chestnut), and one is on the north side of the Arch grounds.

CONCESSIONS: On the Arch grounds, concession stands will sell soda, water and beer (cash only). Soft-sided coolers with sealed, non-alcoholic beverages are allowed (no glass).

TRANSPORTATION: Officials suggest that people arrive early, be mindful of downtown road closures, take their time to find parking or use public transportation. Recommended MetroLink stations are Busch Stadium, 8th and Pine and Laclede’s Landing. Ride shares should drop off at 14th and Olive or 20th and Market for parade access; or 8th and Clark streets for celebration access.

PARKING: Visit www.getaroundstl.com for a list of parking locations near the Arch grounds.

WEATHER: The parade and celebration will take place rain or shine. The National Weather Service is reporting an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., and a high temperature of 84.





MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.stlouisblues.com.

ARCH FACILITIES: The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse will be open for visitors during regularly-scheduled hours on Saturday. Tram ride ticket-holders are advised to arrive at the Arch grounds at least an hour ahead of their reserved time to go through two security checkpoints.