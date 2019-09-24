Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues trade for All-Star defenseman

Fans celebrate at St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship parade Here are some sights of sounds of players and fans from southern Illinois who came to celebrate the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship, on Saturday, June 15 in downtown St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some sights of sounds of players and fans from southern Illinois who came to celebrate the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship, on Saturday, June 15 in downtown St. Louis.

The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues defense may have just gotten a little better.

The Blues acquired 27-year-old defenseman Justin Faulk Tuesday in a major trade that sent defenseman Joel Edmundson, prospect Dominik Bokk and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blues also acquired a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Following the trade, the Blues signed Faulk to a seven-year contract extension worth $45.5 million with an annual average value of $6.5 million. Faulk, had been the subject of heavy trade speculation as he entered the final season of a six-year contract with Carolina.

“We are excited to add Justin to our core group for the next eight years,” Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said. “He’s a top four defenseman who averages over 23 minutes a game and we are confident he will be a strong addition to our club.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Faulk was a key part of the Hurricanes’ run to the Eastern Conference Final last season, posting one goal and seven assists (eight points) in 15 playoff games. In the regular season, he ranked second on the club among defensemen with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) and registered a plus-9 rating.

A second-round pick (No. 37 overall) of the Hurricanes in 2010, Faulk is a three-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2016, 2017) and has represented the United States in international play, including winning a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World U18 Championships, claiming bronze at the 2013 and 2015 IIHF World Championships and earning a bronze medal at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships.

In 2014, at age 21, Faulk became the youngest player on Team USA’s roster at the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Edmundson played four seasons with the Blues, spanning 269 career games. He posted 13 goals and 39 assists (52 points) and a plus-18 rating, helping the team claim its first Stanley Cup in 2019. Edmundson was drafted by the Blues in the second round (No. 46 overall) in 2011.

Bokk is a first-round pick of the Blues (No. 25 overall) in 2018 but has yet to make his NHL debut.