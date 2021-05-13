St. Louis Blues know when they’ll open the playoffs. Now, they wait on the who

The St. Louis Blues will not find out their first round playoff opponent until Thursday night, but they do know when they’ll open the postseason.

Seeded 4th in the Western Division, the Blues kick off postseason action at 9 p.m. Monday, May 17, against either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights. If the Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, the Blues will play Colorado in the first round. If the Avalanche fall to the Kings, the Blues will go against Vegas instead.

Puck drop for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is 9 p.m. CST. Game 2 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, before St. Louis returns home for Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, with the start time TBD.

The Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019, take a 26-20-9 mark (61 points) into Thursday night’s regular season finale at home against Minnesota. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Colorado enters Thursday’s final regular season game at 38-13-4 (80 points). Most recently, St. Louis won two of three games against the Avalanche, dropping a 4-2 decision April 22 before regrouping with a 5-3 win April 24 and a 4-1 verdict April 26.

Vegas, meanwhile, finished the regular season at 40-14-2 (82 points), including a 4-3 overtime win against St. Louis on May 7 and a 4-1 victory the following night.