NASCAR Truck and ARCA Racing series create stock car double header at Gateway

Gateway Motorsports Park has been chosen as one of three facilities nationwide to host a new challenge for NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers during the 2019 season.
The Triple Truck Challenge will feature races on three consecutive weekends, June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway, June 15 at Iowa Speedway and June 22 when the Gander Truck Series 200 takes place at Gateway.
In addition to the winners share of the purse, the winning driver will receive a $50,000 bonus. Should one driver win all three races in the challenge, they will receive a check for $500,000. The series is for NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series drivers. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers cannot participate.
“We worked closely with series general manager Ben Kennedy and his team, bouncing ideas off each another, on how we can make our races even more exciting in the early development stages of the Triple Truck Challenge,” said Gateway Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “To see this program come together shows the willingness of NASCAR to work with the tracks for the benefit of both the teams and the fans.”
The Gander Truck Series 200 is just one of two major races to be held at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 22. In addition to the truck race, the track be site of the ARCA Racing Series by Menards 150.
““We are proud to partner with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards to create the ultimate Saturday night stock car doubleheader,’’ Blair said.
For tickets and additional information, please call Gateway Motorsports Park at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com.
