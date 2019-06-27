World Wide Technology Raceway unveils expanded road course

Wold Wide Technology Raceway officials have unveiled the completion of its road course expansion at the multi-purpose motorsports venue in Madison.

This expansion, which was designed by Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting, expands the track from 1.6 miles to 2.0 miles in total distance. In addition, the track enhancement creates a dynamic course configuration for the Formula Drift Series.

“This is a tremendous step to the next level for the future of road racing and drift events in the St. Louis region,” WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “The additional track length, as well as its unique configuration, will enable our venue to attract higher-level, spectator-driven road racing events.

“For the sport of drifting, our track now will host the series with the best grandstands, the largest suite structure, an expanded pit-and-paddock area and multiple configurations to provide the most entertaining events.”

The first event to be held on the new, expanded configuration will be the Formula Drift Series on Aug. 9-10. Upon completion of the August event, the track will begin working with existing and new road racing sanctioning groups on schedules and configurations. WWTR will continue to offer events on the traditional 1.6-mile course as well as the enhanced 2-mile configuration..

“This addition is already well-received by the local road racing community as well as the karting community,’’ Blair said. “This will enable our Gateway Kartplex to expand for multiple super track configurations, provide motorcycle groups the opportunity to host novice and pro configurations and enables St. Louis and metro-east area to now host major international road racing events. It’s an exciting time to be a motorsports enthusiast in our area.”







To obtain additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com.